Punk Island 2023 applications open now for bands, vendors, and volunteers

NYC's free, all ages, DIY punk festival Punk Island is celebrating its 15th anniversary--better known as its Quincañera--this year, and applications for bands, volunteers, and vendors are open now. There's a separate application for each category, all of which can be found on Punk Island's official linktree. All applications close on April 30. This will be the only way to be considered for this year's Punk Island.

The date and location for this year's fest is TBA (stay tuned), and benefit shows will happening throughout NYC, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley.

“We are excited to open submissions for the 15th annual Punk Island music and zine festival," says Antonio Rodriguez, Punk Island Lead Organizer. "The Punk Island collective is looking for bands, zine-makers, volunteers, festival organizers, and artists of all kinds to come participate in NYC’s only, free, all ages, DIY festival."

More about Punk Island: "Punk Island (P.I.) is led by a collective of artists, curators, musicians, and educators whose goal is to bring the vitality, diversity, and intensity of the NYC punk scene into the light of day. We are a community of punks who love music, musicians, and the fans, friends, and family that participate throughout the year to keep our culture true to the lives we want to live. Punk Island’s efforts culminate annually as a free, all-ages Music Festival, as a not-for-profit organization we are funded by Make Music New York, the collective, and the community."

Punk Island loading...

Punk Island 2023 loading...

Check out pictures of Punk Island 2022 and a video of Negative Approach playing Punk Island 2010: