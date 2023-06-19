Punk Island 2023 in pictures

Free, all-ages DIY punk festival Punk Island celebrated its Quinceañera on Sunday (6/18). After returning for its first edition since 2019 last year with a scaled down edition in Bushwick, for 2023 the festival moved to American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge. There were plans for five stages, but in the week leading up to the fest, organizers announced that "due to circumstances out of our control," they had to cut two stages, leaving three, and 25% of the previously announced lineup. 75% of the original lineup was retained, however, including Rebelmatic, Mikey Erg, Choked Up, Shred Flinstone, Apes of the State, Hecho En Brooklyn, The Dream of When, RBNX, Sheila, For Lack of a Term, No Call No Show, Enrage, Foul Pride, Eevie Echos & The Locations, Uncle Pizza, M.A.L.A., Hardly Fits, His Sweatshirt, and more.

It was a beautiful day on the pier, with plenty of sunshine and a breeze coming in off the water, and people took advantage of the weather to dance and mosh to nearly every band that performed. Good vibes were in abundance; see pictures from the day below.