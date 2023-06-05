Punk Island announces 2023 lineup & new NYC location

Punk Island has announced the lineup and location for its 2023 edition. After calling for submissions earlier this year, the free, all ages DIY fest celebrates its Quinceañera on June 18 at American Veterans Memorial Pier in Brooklyn.

The lineup of Punk Island 2023 features Mikey Erg, Choked Up, Chemical X, Prostitution, Rebelmatic, Apes of the State, Final Girls, Cometa Negra, Shred Flintstone, Sheila, No Call No Show, The Dream Of When, Uncle Pizza, Eevie Echoes & The Locations, and more. See the full slate below.

Punk Island 2023 lineup loading...

Punk Island -- 2023 Lineup

Apes of the State

Balcony Talk

Black Clouds

Carbomb Parade

Chemical X

Choked Up

Cometa Negra

Dubcorps

Eevie Echoes & The Locations

Enrage

Final Girls

For Lack Of A Term

Foul Pride

Gal

Hardly Fits

Hecho En Brooklyn

His Sweatshirt

Incircles

Jekssaira

Lifers

M.A.I.A.

Mikey Erg

Monte

Mosey Jones

Moxie Pocket

NCM

Negative Raxxxx

No Call No Show

Prostitution

RBNX

Rebelmatic

Shiela

Shred Flintstone

The Bum Babies

The Dream Of When

Uncle Pizza

Winter Wolf

World Sucks

--

Check out pictures of last year's Punk Island: