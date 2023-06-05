Punk Island announces 2023 lineup & new NYC location
Punk Island has announced the lineup and location for its 2023 edition. After calling for submissions earlier this year, the free, all ages DIY fest celebrates its Quinceañera on June 18 at American Veterans Memorial Pier in Brooklyn.
The lineup of Punk Island 2023 features Mikey Erg, Choked Up, Chemical X, Prostitution, Rebelmatic, Apes of the State, Final Girls, Cometa Negra, Shred Flintstone, Sheila, No Call No Show, The Dream Of When, Uncle Pizza, Eevie Echoes & The Locations, and more. See the full slate below.
Punk Island -- 2023 Lineup
Apes of the State
Balcony Talk
Black Clouds
Carbomb Parade
Chemical X
Choked Up
Cometa Negra
Dubcorps
Eevie Echoes & The Locations
Enrage
Final Girls
For Lack Of A Term
Foul Pride
Gal
Hardly Fits
Hecho En Brooklyn
His Sweatshirt
Incircles
Jekssaira
Lifers
M.A.I.A.
Mikey Erg
Monte
Mosey Jones
Moxie Pocket
NCM
Negative Raxxxx
No Call No Show
Prostitution
RBNX
Rebelmatic
Shiela
Shred Flintstone
The Bum Babies
The Dream Of When
Uncle Pizza
Winter Wolf
World Sucks
--
