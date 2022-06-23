Punk Island announces full 2022 lineup

The free, all-ages, DIY punk fest Punk Island, which happens on July 23 in its new Bushwick location of Maria Hernandez Park, has announced its full 2022 lineup. Here it is, in alphabetical order: Baby B and the Back Up Plans, Boss Selektah Diana, Chumhuffer, Depresión Tropical, Dino Skatepark, Dishonest Escape - DJ *chicklet*, DJ Sugarfree BK, Exit 17, Jerry Ex, Jo Mercado, Kartel, MAAFA, Macho, Moms Against Punk Rock, Mosey Jones, Motel Portrait, NCM, Non-Residents, Pancho Villa's Skull, Paragnosis, Pinc Louds, Ratas En Zelo, RBNX, Shut Up!, Silence Equals Death, Skappository, The Dilators, The Loneliers, Tits Dick Ass, and Winterwolf.

"Punk Island 2022 is going to be a little different this year," the organizers say. "As a collective, we decided we wanted to come back on a smaller scale and work our way up to what we once had pre-pandemic. We hope you understand and hope to see you in Brooklyn this summer."

There will also be an afterparty within walking distance of Maria Hernandez Park. Ask a punk for the address.

Punk Island 2022 Face flyer loading...

Punk Island 2022 Line up loading...

Check out pics of Punk Island 2019...