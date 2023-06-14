Punk Island downsizes 2023 fest, cuts bands from lineup

Free, all-ages, all-DIY NYC festival Punk Island happens this Sunday. June 18 at American Veterans Memorial Pier in Brooklyn, and after announcing the lineup and location earlier this month, organizers have now issued a statement saying they have been forced to downsize it, cutting the number of stages from 5 to 3. They say they'll be able to "retain 75% of our original lineup" and the changes are being made "due to circumstances out of our control." Their full statement reads:

We regret to inform you that we have received distressing news over the weekend. Due to circumstances out of our control, we are forced to downsize Punk Island 2023. The fest will reduce the number of stages from 5 to 3. However we are able to retain 75% of our original lineup. We are currently unable to provide specific details, but are more than willing to have an open discussion in person or over the phone to those that need further clarification.

Despite these challenges, we want to assure you that Punk Island 2023 will still proceed as scheduled on June 18th. Nevertheless, we have already contacted the bands we are unable to host and informed them that they will not be performing at the event. None of these cuts were made lightly. We deeply apologize for this unfortunate situation. We made every effort to maintain the event in its original form, but ultimately, our influence is limited.

Rest assured that we explored numerous alternatives in an attempt to accommodate all those bands that were confirmed. Regrettably, our efforts were met with rejection.

To the bands that were dropped from the lineup, we want to assure you that your participation is secured for next year's event. In the 15 years of Punk Island's existence, such an occurrence has never taken place, and we appreciate your patience and ongoing support during this difficult time.