Punk Island moving to Brooklyn for 2022

Free, all-ages, DIY punk fest Punk Island hasn't happened since 2019 because of the pandemic, but it's returning this summer. The 2022 edition happens at a different location than usual, on Saturday, July 23 at Maria Hernandez Park in Bushwick instead of Randall's Island. "Punk Island 2022 is going to be a little different this year," organizers write on Facebook. "As a collective, we decided that we wanted to come back at a smaller scale and work our way up to what we once had pre-pandemic. We hope you understand and hope to see you in Brooklyn this summer."

This year's lineup is still to be announced, but there are a couple of benefit shows for the festival coming up: at New Paltz's The Sunset Club on Friday (5/27), and at Brooklyn's Sovereign on Saturday (5/28). See flyers, and pictures from the 2019 edition of Punk Island, below.

