‘Punk-O-Rama Vol. 1′ gets cassette reissue & new clothing & merch line

Way back in 1994, Epitaph Records released the first installment of its now-legendary Punk-O-Rama compilation series -- featuring songs by Bad Religion, NOFX, Rancid, The Offspring, Pennywise, SNFU, RKL, Ten Foot Pole, Down By Law, and more -- and now the label is set to celebrate the classic Punk-O-Rama Vol. 1 with a cassette reissue and a matching merch line that includes a tee shirt, long sleeve tee, hoodie, shorts, sweatpants, and water bottle based on the art from the comp. Everything drops on September 30 at 11 AM PT (2 PM ET). Head to the official Punk-O-Rama store on the 30th to get yours, and preview all the merch and stream the comp below.

