Punk Rock Bowling 2023 lineup (Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Interrupters & more)

The 23rd annual Punk Rock Bowling goes down May 27-29 in Downtown Las Vegas, with club shows running from May 26-29, and the 2023 lineup includes Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, The Damned, L7, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Face To Face, GBH, The Exploited, Fishbone, Agnostic Front, Cockney Rejects, The Slackers, Roy Ellis, TSOL, Anti-Heros, Hepcat, Surfbort, The Chisel, CH3, Sloppy Seconds, End It, Suzi Moon, Doki Doki, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.

Watch a recap video of the 2021 edition:

Punk Rock Bowling 2023 Lineup

