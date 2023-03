Punk Rock Bowling 2023 reveals day-by-day lineups & aftershows

Punk Rock Bowling has announced the daily lineups for its 2023 edition, headlined by Bad Religion on day one, Rancid on day two, and Dropkick Murphys on day three, plus Fear, Fishbone, The Interrupters, The Slackers, The Damned, Suicidal Tendencies, Hepcat, Agnostic Front, Adolescents, and more throughout the weekend.

The fest goes down Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29), with kickoff shows on May 25 and 26, plus late-night club shows each night of the fest. See the full schedule below. Club show tickets go on sale Saturday (4/5), with a presale starting at 10 AM PST and the general public on-sale starting 1 PM PST. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

2023 PUNK ROCK BOWLING & MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP

Saturday, May 27

BAD RELIGION

THE INTERRUPTERS

ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES

FISHBONE

FEAR

SLACKERS

ADOLESCENTS

SURFBORT

CHANNEL 3 (CH3)

THE CROWD

SUZI MOON

DEE SKUSTINGS AND THE RODENTS

THE VENOMOUS PINKS

THE DOLLHEADS

Sunday, May 28

RANCID

THE DAMNED

FACE TO FACE

ROY ELLIS (MR. SYMARIP)with THE AGGROLITES

NOI!SE

GBH

THE CASUALTIES

ANTI-HEROS

PLAYBOY MANBABY

SLOPPY SECONDS

ROUGH KIDS

END IT

SPEED OF LIGHT

MADAM BOMBS

Monday, May 29

DROPKICK MURPHYS

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

L7

HEPCAT

ULTRABOMB

EXPLOITED

AGNOSTIC FRONT

THE CHISEL

DOKI DOKI

FEA

RATFUCK

SVETLANAS

INFAMOUS STIFFS

DESERT ISLAND BOYS

2023 PUNK ROCK BOWLING & FESTIVAL CLUB SHOWS

Thursday, May 25th (Kickoff Party)

FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB:

DEAD BOYS

DWARVES

ZEKE

ANGELO MOORE OF FISHBONE PRESENTS DR.MADD VIBE AND THE MISSIN’ LINKS FUNK PUNK REVIEW FEATURING MONIQUE POWELL OF SAVE FERRIS

LEAN 13 & MORE.

Friday, May 26

CITRUS LOUNGE AT THE DOWNTOWN GRAND:

REVEREND HORTON HEAT

THE DELTA BOMBERS

JULIAN JAMES & THE LOVEBOMBS

THE LUXURIES

GREG ANTISTA & THE LONELY HEARTS

LOS EMPTIES

FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB:

YOUTH BRIGADE

SWINGIN UTTERS

SIDE EYES

LOUD GRAVES

BAD THOUGHTS

PLACE ON 7TH:

LION'S LAW

WISDOM & CHAINS

MILITARIE GUN

ANTI-VISION

H.A.L.T.

THE USUAL PLACE:

THE REAL MCKENZIES

THE GODDAMN GALLOWS

FLATFOOT 56

DOLL RIOT

BATTLE FLASK

BACKSTAGE BAR:

AVENGERS

THE STITCHES

THE VENOMOUS PINKS

SOME KIND OF NIGHTMARE

UNIT F

THE SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN:

AGENT ORANGE

JFA

THE TAKE

AFTER THE FALL

PURE SPORT

Saturday, May 27

CITRUS LOUNGE AT THE DOWNTOWN GRAND:

ROY ELLIS with THE AGGROLITES

BEDOUIN SOUNDCLASH

THE AMALGAMATED

THE SKINTS

BAD OPERATIONS

ROBERT STOKES BAND

FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB:

SECRET GUEST

ALICE BAG

SLAUGHTERHOUSE

PLACE ON 7TH:

STRUNG OUT

THE COPYRIGHTS

WESTERN ADDICTION

WASHED

THE USUAL PLACE:

ANTI-HEROS

THE GENERATORS

ANTAGONIZER ATL

HUNTING LIONS

BACKSTAGE BAR:

THE BRIEFS

WINE LIPS

SPIRITUAL CRAMP

RAT FUCK

THE SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN:

IGNITE

PULLEY

END IT

THE HATE

Sunday, May 28

CITRUS LOUNGE AT THE DOWNTOWN GRAND:

FISHBONE

HR (BAD BRAINS)

SON ROMPE PERA

LOS ATASKADOS

SECOS

ECLIPSE

FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB:

L7

SVETLANAS

GRADE 2

INFORMAL SOCIETY

PLACE ON 7TH:

BOOZE & GLORY

THE RUMJACKS

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS

THE PROVOS

THE USUAL PLACE:

MANIC HISPANIC

LEFT ALONE

VULTURAS

DISKOUNT VODKA

BACKSTAGE BAR:

THE DICKIES

ULTRABOMB

DOG PARTY

WINKLER

THE SAND DOLLAR DOWNTOWN:

AGAINST ALL AUTHORITY

REDSHIFT

SHOCK THERAPY

NOT FOR SALE

Monday, May 29

FREMONT COUNTRY CLUB:

PUNK ROCK KARAOKE

TSOL

SPIDER

INFIRMITIES

BACKSTAGE BAR:

THE BELTONES

THE CHISEL

THE DROWNS

SPEED OF LIGHT