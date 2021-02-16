Punk Rock Bowling moves to fall, announces 2021 lineup (Devo, NOFX, Circle Jerks, more)

After being postponed multiple times because of COVID, Punk Rock Bowling plans to return in 2021, and they've announced a new date and initial lineup. Instead of their usual Memorial Day Weekend dates, they, like many festivals, have shifted to fall, and the new dates are September 24-26 in Downtown Las Vegas.

Devo (pictured as Funkos above), NOFX, and Circle Jerks are headlining this year, and the rest of the initial lineup includes Streetlight Manifesto, Lunachicks, Propagandhi, Municipal Waste, The Lwarence Arms, Anti-Flag, The Bronx, Roy Ellis, The Aggrolites, Youth Brigade, Good Riddance, H09909, Plague Vendor, Pears, Bishops Green, Bridge City Sinners, and The Last Gang. They're also promising "a shit ton more bands TBA," with the full lineup set to drop in April.

Tickets are on sale now, and if you already have three-day passes from 2020, they'll be valid for this year, too. If you're a ticketholder but can't make this year's dates, you'll also be able to request a refund until the beginning of March. Single day tickets from 2020 are being automatically refunded, too. More details about refunds and 2020 tickets is on punkrockbowling.com.

P.S. You can pre-order the above-pictured Devo figurines HERE.