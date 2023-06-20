Punk Rock Museum adds Fred Armisen & Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham as July tour guides

Las Vegas' Punk Rock Museum already announced a bunch of July tour guides, and they've added two more exciting ones to the list. Fred Armisen will do guided tours on Sunday, July 23 at 2 PM and 5 PM, and Damian Abraham of Fucked Up has tours scheduled for Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25, both at 12:30 PM and 3 PM.

Damian will also be hosting livestream events of his Turned Out a Punk podcast, with Fred on 7/23, museum spearheader Fat Mike of NOFX on 7/24 (which will be a mueseum walkthrough), and with TBA guests on 7/25.

Find more details about upcoming events, tour guides, and tickets at punkrockmuseum.com.

Listen to our recent podcast episode with Fat Mike about the museum and more: