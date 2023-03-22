Punk Rock Museum adds tours with Ramones, Circle Jerks, Fishbone, Less Than Jake members & more

Las Vegas' new Punk Rock Museum, spearheaded by Fat Mike of NOFX, has pushed its opening back to April 1. The museum's bar, The Triple Down, named after The Triple Rock and the Double Down, will open at the same time. Other exhibits will include the "Jam Room," where visitors can play instruments previously owned by punk musicians, including Chris Shiflett (No Use For A Name, Foo Fighters, Me First and The Gimme Gimmes), whose green guitar from the back cover of the Gimme Gimmes' 2003 album Take a Break is among those on display. Pete Koller's white ESP Viper will be there, as well.

Guided tours of the museum, with veteran punk musicians as tour guides, are set to begin when the museum opens, and after announcing April's schedule, they've revealed May's, too. It looks like this:

Lou Koller - Sick Of It All - May 1-4 - 12 & 2:30

Casey Royer - Social Distortion, The Adolescents, & DI - May 1-4 - 12:30 & 3

Joe Escalante - The Vandals - May 5-7 - 12 & 2:30

Paddy Costello - Dillinger 4 - May 5-7 - 12:30 & 3

Li'l Joe Raposo - RKL & Lagwagon - May 8-11 - 12 & 2:30

Chris DeMakes - Less Than Jake - May 8-10 - 12:30 & 3

Greg Hetson - Circle Jerks & Bad Religion - May 11-14 - 12:30 & 3

Chris Freeman - Pansy Division - May 12-14 - 12& 2:30

Scott Shiflett - Face to Face - May 13-14 - 1 o'clock

Jason Cruz - Strung Out, Howl - May 15-18 - 12& 2:30

Louichi Mayorga - Suicidal Tendencies & Luicidal - May 15-18 - 12:30 & 3

Cinder Block - Tilt - May 19-21 - 12 & 2:30

Jordan Burns - Ten Foot Pole, Pulley, & Strung Out - May 19-21 - 12:30 & 3

Don Bolles - The Germs - May 22-25 - 12 & 2:30

Rick Thorne - Good Guys In Black - May 22-25 - 12:30 & 3

CJ Ramone - Ramones & Me First & the Gimme Gimmes - May 26, 28, 29 - 12, 2:30, 5

Pinch - The Damned & Me First & the Gimme Gimmes - May 26-29 - 4 o'clock

Angelo Moore - Fishbone - May 26-28 - 1:30

Roger Miret - Agnostic Front - May 28-29 - 1 o'clock

Jake & Meggers - The Casualties - May 26, 27, 29 - 12:30, 3, 5:30

Efrem Schulz - Voodoo Glow Skulls, Manic Hispanic & Death By Stereo - May 30-31 - 12 & 2:30

Pete Koller, who will be giving guided tours April 14-16, says, "I am very excited to share my stories about some of the exhibits at the punk rock museum even if I don't know the true story I will make some shit up for you."

A signature wedding chapel is scheduled to open at the museum in mid-April, with a tattoo parlor to follow on May 1. Stay tuned for more details.

April's previously announced schedule looks like this:

Louichi Mayorga - Suicidal Tendencies/Luicidal - April 1-2 & 4-6: 12, 2:30, 5

Don Bolles - The Germs - April 1-2: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Fat Mike - NOFX - April 1-2 & 25-26: 4:30

Smelly - NOFX - April 4-9: 12, 2:30, 5

Roger Miret - Agnostic Front - April 7-9: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Warren Fitzgerald - The Vandals - April 11-14: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Pete Koller - Sick Of It All - April 14-16: 12, 2:30, 5

Jennifer Finch - L7 - April 13-16: 1, 3:30, 6

Chris #2 - Anti Flag - April 18-20: 12, 2:30, 5

Mike Roche - TSOL - April 18-20: 12:30,3, 5:30

Rick Lopez - The Casualties - 21-23: 12, 2:30, 5

Monkey - The Adicts - April 21-23: & 25-27: 12:30, 3:00, 5:30

Intruder Blue - Masked Intruder - April 27-30: 12, 2:30, 5

Jack Grisham - TSOL - April 28-30: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Talli (Nubs) Osborne - Nubs & Her Studs - April 1, 9, 15, 23, 29: 4:00

General admission and guided tour tickets are on sale now.