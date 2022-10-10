Punk Rock Museum opening in Las Vegas in 2023, spearheaded by Fat Mike

A punk rock museum, called The Punk Rock Museum, is opening in downtown Las Vegas in January 2023. It's a 12,000-square-foot space and the idea was spearheaded by Fat Mike from NOFX. SPIN broke the news:

Located in Las Vegas, the new landmark will be officially opening its doors on January 13, 2023 when they will hold the grand opening, showing the world thousands of pieces and relics in its 12,000-square-foot space. The Museum’s collection includes a wide range of notable items including Debbie Harry’s iconic Vultures shirt and Devo’s energy dome helmets, as well as the acoustic guitar on which Rise Against wrote some of their first songs and the bright green chainsaw Sum 41 used to kick off their shows during their crazy Does This Look Infected? era. The museum will also engage visitors with interactive exhibits, such as one where you can play your favorite musician’s guitar and amp.

The Punk Rock Museum’s criteria for acceptance is straightforward: “If you’re a punk band, you’re fucking in,” Fat Mike says, seriously. “It’s that simple.”

This museum is the result of the passionate, dedicated work from the museum’s “punk-rock collective,” 10 talented, like-minded musicians and industry professionals brought together by Fat Mike to plan and build this “Church of punk rock.” The Museum aspires to document punk’s stories and deep cultural impact over the past five decades. Some of the characters from these stories are also major investors for the museum, including Pat Smear, Brett Gurewitz, Kevin Lyman and Tony Hawk.