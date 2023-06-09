Punk Rock Museum reveals July tour guides & special events
There's still plenty of June left to go, but Las Vegas' Punk Rock Museum has announced their July tour guides and new summer programming. Tour guides include Marko DeSantis (Sugarcult), Blag Dahlia (Dwarves), Dave "Brownsound" Baksh (Sum 41), Roy Mayorga (Nausea/Ministry), Karina Denike (Dance Hall Crashers/NOFX), Stacey Dee (Bad Cop/Bad Cop), Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion), Joe Escalante (Vandals), and Greg Hetson (Bad Religion/Circle Jerks) for July. They've also revealed a couple of August tour guides: the return of Smelly (NOFX) and CJ Ramone. See the current schedule in full below.
In addition to tour guides, they've also announced special summer events. Those include Jash Grisham (T.S.O.L.) doing a signing and reading of his new book, TRUE storries, on June 14; the "Canadian Connection," with guided tours from KJ Jansen, Chixdiggit playing a few songs in the Pennywise rehearsal space, and Grant Lawrence (The Smugglers) reading from his book Dirty Windshields) on various June dates; and Blag Dahlia doing a reading from his new novel Highland Falls on July 4.
Find more details about all upcoming events, and tickets, at punkrockmuseum.com.
For more about the museum, listen to our recent podcast episode with NOFX's Fat Mike, who spearheaded the whole thing:
PUNK ROCK MUSEUM TOUR GUIDE SCHEDULE
June Guided Tours
Jennifer Finch - L7
June 7-11 12.30 and 3.00
Jack Grisham - TSOL
June 13th-15th- 1.30 and 3.00 except 15th 1.30 and 4.00
Jessie Lee - Adult entertainer
June 17th 5:00
Masuimi Max - 1st AltStar Hall Of Fame Winner
June 17th 7:00
Lil Joe - RKL/Lagwagon
June 16-18 June 16th- 1:30 and 5.00 June 17th and 18th - 12.30 and 3.00
>Monkey - Adicts
June 21st-25th 12.30 and 3.00
KJ Jansen - Chixdiggit
June 22nd-23rd 1.30 and 4.00
KJ Jansen and Grant Lawrence - Chixdiggit/Smugglers
June 24th-25th 1.30 and 4.00
Ronnie Barnett - The Muffs
June 27th-29th 12.30 and 3.00
Marko DeSantis - Sugarcult
June 30-July 2 12:30 and 3:00
July Guided Tours
Marko DeSantis - Sugarcult
June 30-July 2nd
Blag Dahlia - Dwarves
July 4th-6th
Dave Baksh - Sum 41
July 7-9th
Roy Mayorga - Ministry/Nausea
July 11th-13th
Karina Denike - NOFX / The Dance Hall Crashers
July 13-15th
Stacey Dee - Bad Cop Bad Cop
July 14-16th
Johnny Wickersham - Social Distortion
July 18th-20th
Joe Escalante - The Vandals
July 20-23rd
Greg Hetson - Bad Religion/Circle Jerks
July 27th-30th