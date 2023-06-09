Punk Rock Museum reveals July tour guides & special events

There's still plenty of June left to go, but Las Vegas' Punk Rock Museum has announced their July tour guides and new summer programming. Tour guides include Marko DeSantis (Sugarcult), Blag Dahlia (Dwarves), Dave "Brownsound" Baksh (Sum 41), Roy Mayorga (Nausea/Ministry), Karina Denike (Dance Hall Crashers/NOFX), Stacey Dee (Bad Cop/Bad Cop), Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion), Joe Escalante (Vandals), and Greg Hetson (Bad Religion/Circle Jerks) for July. They've also revealed a couple of August tour guides: the return of Smelly (NOFX) and CJ Ramone. See the current schedule in full below.

In addition to tour guides, they've also announced special summer events. Those include Jash Grisham (T.S.O.L.) doing a signing and reading of his new book, TRUE storries, on June 14; the "Canadian Connection," with guided tours from KJ Jansen, Chixdiggit playing a few songs in the Pennywise rehearsal space, and Grant Lawrence (The Smugglers) reading from his book Dirty Windshields) on various June dates; and Blag Dahlia doing a reading from his new novel Highland Falls on July 4.

PUNK ROCK MUSEUM TOUR GUIDE SCHEDULE

June Guided Tours

Jennifer Finch - L7

June 7-11 12.30 and 3.00

Jack Grisham - TSOL

June 13th-15th- 1.30 and 3.00 except 15th 1.30 and 4.00

Jessie Lee - Adult entertainer

June 17th 5:00

Masuimi Max - 1st AltStar Hall Of Fame Winner

June 17th 7:00

Lil Joe - RKL/Lagwagon

June 16-18 June 16th- 1:30 and 5.00 June 17th and 18th - 12.30 and 3.00

Monkey - Adicts

June 21st-25th 12.30 and 3.00

KJ Jansen - Chixdiggit

June 22nd-23rd 1.30 and 4.00

KJ Jansen and Grant Lawrence - Chixdiggit/Smugglers

June 24th-25th 1.30 and 4.00

Ronnie Barnett - The Muffs

June 27th-29th 12.30 and 3.00

Marko DeSantis - Sugarcult

June 30-July 2 12:30 and 3:00

July Guided Tours

Marko DeSantis - Sugarcult

June 30-July 2nd

Blag Dahlia - Dwarves

July 4th-6th

Dave Baksh - Sum 41

July 7-9th

Roy Mayorga - Ministry/Nausea

July 11th-13th

Karina Denike - NOFX / The Dance Hall Crashers

July 13-15th

Stacey Dee - Bad Cop Bad Cop

July 14-16th

Johnny Wickersham - Social Distortion

July 18th-20th

Joe Escalante - The Vandals

July 20-23rd

Greg Hetson - Bad Religion/Circle Jerks

July 27th-30th