Punk Rock Museum reveals June tours with members of Machine Head, L7, The Muffs & more

With their May schedule coming to a close, Las Vegas' Punk Rock Museum has now revealed their June tour guides and schedule, including Machine Head's Rob Flynn, L7's Jennifer Finch, TSOL's Jack Grisham, and members of The Muffs, Chixdiggit, The Adicts, Lagwagon/RKL, Death By Stereo, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Sugarcult. Check out the full June schedule below and get tickets here.

The museum's tattoo parlor also officially opened last week, and you can book an appointment at the museum's website. They also revealed that punk author Bryan Ray Turcotte (who recently put out a new paperback edition of Punk is Dead: Punk Is Everything) will be "hanging out, signing books, and giving away rare surprises" on Saturday, May 27.

Also, in conjunction with Punk Rock Bowling this weekend (May 26-29), Me First and the Gimme Gimmes (CJ Ramone included) will be doing a Punk Rock Museum takeover:

Everyone loves Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and we agreed that as two of the band members are going to be tour guides it made total sense for a Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Takeover at The Punk Punk Rock Museum! This is what we have planned: In between playing bass and drums with The Gimmes, CJ Ramone and Andrew "Pinch" Pinching are booked to be your guides Friday - Monday. There will be a special surprise brought to you by The Gimmes on Friday, May 26th. On Sunday join us for A Liquid Brunch with Spike! - May 28th (solo performance singing with ukulele) in The Triple Down Bar. AND... CJ Ramone is going to be a guest tattoo artist in The Punk Rock Museum's tattoo parlor "The Shop". Limited availability so book in faster than you can say "1-2-3-4"!

More info at thepunkrockmuseum.com.

For more about the museum, listen to our recent podcast episode with NOFX's Fat Mike, who spearheaded the whole thing:

-

PUNK ROCK MUSEUM JUNE TOURS

Efrem Schulz - Death By Stereo/Voodoo Glow Skulls

June 1 - June 2 12:00 and 2:30

Robb Flynn - Machine Head

June 2-4 12.30 and 3.00

Jennifer Finch - L7

June 7-11 12.30 and 3.00

Jack Grisham - TSOL

June 13th-15th- 1.30 and 3.00 except 15th- 1.30 and 4.00

Linh Le - Bad Cop/Bad Cop

June 15-16 12.30 and 3.00

Lil Joe - RKL/Lagwagon

June 16-18 June 16th- 1:30 and 5.00 June 17th and 18th - 12.30 and 3.00

Monkey - Adicts

June 21st-25th 12.30 and 3.00

KJ Jansen - Chixdiggit

June 22nd-23rd 1.30 and 4.00

KJ and Grant - Chixdiggit/Smugglers

June 24th-25th 1.30 and 4.00

Ronnie Barnett - The Muffs

June 27th-29th 12.30 and 3.00

Marko DeSantis - Sugarcult

June 30-July 2 12:30 and 3:00