Punk Rock Museum reveals opening date and guided tours with punk legends

The Punk Rock Museum, spearheaded by Fat Mike from NOFX, is set to open in Las Vegas in 2023, and they've announced a new opening date, March 10, 2023 at 1422 Western Ave (it was previously scheduled to open in January).

Beginning in April, the museum will be offering guided tours from Louiche Mayorga of Suicidal Tendencies, Noodles of The Offspring, Stacey Dee and Linh Le of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Don Bolles of The Germs/45 Graves, Angelo Moore of Fishbone, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Warren Fitzgerald and Joe Escalante of The Vandals, Pete Koller of Sick Of It All, Smelly of NOFX, Roger Miret of Agnostic Front, Intruder Blue of Masked Intruder, Scott Shiflett of Face To Face, Paddy Costello of Dillinger Four, and Zach Blair of Rise Against, with more to be confirmed. A press release reads:

Visitors can look forward to hearing about the first Germs shows from Don Bolles, walk with Roger Miret from Agnostic Front as he tells them about living in a van in the Lower East Side in the early 80s, and hear about the crazy meteoric rise to fame from Noodles of The Offspring. Everyone who books one of these tours will hear stories no one else has heard before, from the people who lived them. Guided tours will be offered multiple times a day and are limited to 20 people per tour.

Presale tickets for The Punk Rock Museum are on sale now.

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom