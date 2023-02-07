Punk Rock Museum tickets on sale; guided tours added with Anti-Flag, L7, TSOL members & more

Las Vegas' new Punk Rock Museum, which was spearheaded by NOFX's Fat Mike, is set to open on March 10 with guided tours beginning in April. Tickets for the guided tours and general admission are on sale now, and they've announced the schedule for the tours and added even more veteran punk musicians as tour guides. The schedule for April looks like this:

Louichi Mayorga - Suicidal Tendencies/Luicidal - April 1-2 & 4-6: 12, 2:30, 5

Don Bolles - The Germs - April 1-2: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Fat Mike - NOFX - April 1-2 & 25-26: 4:30

Smelly - NOFX - April 4-9: 12, 2:30, 5

Roger Miret - Agnostic Front - April 7-9: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Warren Fitzgerald - The Vandals - April 11-14: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Pete Koller - Sick Of It All - April 14-16: 12, 2:30, 5

Jennifer Finch - L7 - April 13-16: 1, 3:30, 6

Chris #2 - Anti Flag - April 18-20: 12, 2:30, 5

Mike Roche - TSOL - April 18-20: 12:30,3, 5:30

Rick Lopez - The Casualties - 21-23: 12, 2:30, 5

Monkey - The Adicts - April 21-23: & 25-27: 12:30, 3:00, 5:30

Intruder Blue - Masked Intruder - April 27-30: 12, 2:30, 5

Jack Grisham - TSOL - April 28-30: 12:30, 3, 5:30

Talli (Nubs) Osborne - Nubs & Her Studs - April 1, 9, 15, 23, 29: 4:00

For more on what to expect from the museum:

The Punk Rock Museum houses the world's most expansive, inclusive, and intimate display of artifacts, fliers, photos, clothing, instruments, handwritten lyrics, artwork, and just about everything else donated by the people and bands who were there. Here’s a small taste of what the museum will have on display. Not only can you see amazing artifacts, there’s a guitar room where you can play the actual guitars and basses played through the amps the artists played them through. We have guitars and amps from Rise Against, NOFX, Pennywise, Sick of it All, Strung Out, and many more. Yes… you can actually PLAY THEM. A lot of people ask, “what happens if something gets broken?” The simple answer, we fix it - just like we did on tour.

Photo credit: Top Row: Chris #2/Anti-Flag, Photo: Josh Massie; Jennifer Finch/L7, Photo: Jack Gregory; Monkey/The Adicts, Photo: Dod Morrison. Center Row: Jack Grisham/TSOL, Photo: Alison Braun; Fat Mike/NOFX, Photo: InDecline; Intruder Blue/Masked Intruder, Photo: Bambi Guthrie; Mike Roche/TSOL, Photo: Tracy Elizabeth. Bottom Row: Talli (Nubs) Osborne/Nubs & Her Studs, Photo: Ian Pettigrew; Smelly/NOFX, Photo: Lisa Johnson; Roger Miret/Agnostic Front, Photo: BRITTA.; Rick Lopez/The Casualties, Photo: Sol Luongo.