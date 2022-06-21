Punk supergroup Beach Rats share new song “Blown to Bits” off upcoming debut LP

Punk supergroup Beach Rats -- aka Lifetime vocalist Ari Katz, Bouncing Souls members Pete Steinkopf and Bryan Keinlen, Bad Religion/Minor Threat/Dag Nasty guitarist Brian Baker, and drummer Danny "Dubs" Windas -- have shared the third single off their upcoming debut LP Rat Beat, due 7/29 via Epitaph. Like the first two, "Blown to Bits" sounds straight out of the '80s hardcore scene that Brian Baker helped shape, and that the other members were raised on.

"You get into a practice room with no agenda and you start fucking around and a chord progression becomes the verse. Then comes the chorus, the breakdown. Then, maybe a weird part. That’s it," Brian says of the band's no-frills songwriting process.

"You’re gonna get authentic punk and hardcore from Beach Rats because we are all from the '80s," Bryan adds. "It’s literally taking it back to some of our biggest influences like Negative Approach and Poison Idea, And of course, Minor Threat."

Pre-order the new album on clear vinyl and hear the new song below...