‘Punk the Capital’ documentary screening around the U.S. (NYC w/ Brian Baker and Michael Hampton Q&A)
Punk the Capital, the 2019 documentary about the early DC punk scene, will be screening around the U.S. this winter and spring, including a few dates with special Q&As. There will be a screening at Philadelphia's Lightbox Film Center on February 28 with a Q&A with Bad Brains members HR and Sid McCray plus Howard Wuelfing (Nurses, Slickee Boys). Tickets are on sale.
There's also a NYC screening at Nitehawk Williamsburg on March 11 featuring a Q&A with Brian Baker (Minor Threat) and Michael Hampton (Embrace, The Faith). It's part of the BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series and tickets are on sale now.
There are also screenings in DC, Charlottesville and Greenbelt, MD and then in April the film goes on a Southern US tour, including screenings in Nashville, Shreveport, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Miami, Jacksonville, Raleigh and more. In May, there are screenings in Europe. All dates are listed, along with a trailer, below.
PUNK THE CAPITAL SCREENING DATES
February 27th, Washington D.C. High School screening
February 28th, Philadelphia PA, Lightbox FIlm Center
Post-screening discussion with HR (Bad Brains), Sid McCray (original member circa 1978/1979) and Howard Wuelfing (Nurses, Slickee Boys)
February 29th, Charlottesville, VA, Alamo Drafthouse
Q and A with Cynthia Connolly - photographer, curator, co-author Banned in DC.
March 11th, Williamsburg, NY, Nitehawk Cinema
with special guest Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Michael Hampton (SOA, Faith) and more!
March 26th, Greenbelt, MD, New Deal Cafe guests TBA
April 7th, Harrisonburg, VA, Court Square Theater, FB EVENT
April 8th, Nashville, TN, Third Man Records - details soon
April 9th, Shreveport, LA, Mini Cine - details soon
April 10th, Dallas, TX TBA
April 11th, TBA
April 12th, Austin, TX, Alamo Cinema Drafthouse / Ritz
April 13th, New Orleans, LA, TBC
April 14th, Miami, FL, TBC
April 15th, Jacksonville, FL, Sun Ray Cinema
April 18th, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Kings (matinee screening) details soon
April 20th - LATIN AMERICA DATES - details soon
Other European dates TBA
May 6th, Rotterdam, Holland, The Worm
May 7th, Amsterdam, Holland, TBC
May 8th, Brussels, TBA
May 9th, Tournai, Belgium, TBC
May 10th, Muenster, Germany, Cinema Muenster
May 11th, Frankfort, Germany, Exzess - details soon
May 13th, Vienna, Austria, Chelsea - details soon
May 14th, Prague, Czecholsovakia, Prague-OKO Theatre - details soon
May 15th, Dresden, Germany, TBA
May 16th, Berlin, Germany, Zukunft Am Ostkreuz - details soon
May 17th, Hamburg, Germany, 3001-kino - details soon
May 19th, Bremen, Germany, Lila Eule - details soon
May 20th, Copenhagen, Denmark, HUSETS BIO
May 21st, Stockholm, Sweden, Bio Rio
May 23rd, Helsinki, Finland, TBA