‘Punk the Capital’ documentary screening around the U.S. (NYC w/ Brian Baker and Michael Hampton Q&A)

Punk the Capital, the 2019 documentary about the early DC punk scene, will be screening around the U.S. this winter and spring, including a few dates with special Q&As. There will be a screening at Philadelphia's Lightbox Film Center on February 28 with a Q&A with Bad Brains members HR and Sid McCray plus Howard Wuelfing (Nurses, Slickee Boys). Tickets are on sale.

There's also a NYC screening at Nitehawk Williamsburg on March 11 featuring a Q&A with Brian Baker (Minor Threat) and Michael Hampton (Embrace, The Faith). It's part of the BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series and tickets are on sale now.

There are also screenings in DC, Charlottesville and Greenbelt, MD and then in April the film goes on a Southern US tour, including screenings in Nashville, Shreveport, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Miami, Jacksonville, Raleigh and more. In May, there are screenings in Europe. All dates are listed, along with a trailer, below.

PUNK THE CAPITAL SCREENING DATES

February 27th, Washington D.C. High School screening

February 28th, Philadelphia PA, Lightbox FIlm Center

Post-screening discussion with HR (Bad Brains), Sid McCray (original member circa 1978/1979) and Howard Wuelfing (Nurses, Slickee Boys)

February 29th, Charlottesville, VA, Alamo Drafthouse

Q and A with Cynthia Connolly - photographer, curator, co-author Banned in DC.

March 11th, Williamsburg, NY, Nitehawk Cinema

with special guest Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Michael Hampton (SOA, Faith) and more!

March 26th, Greenbelt, MD, New Deal Cafe guests TBA

April 7th, Harrisonburg, VA, Court Square Theater, FB EVENT

April 8th, Nashville, TN, Third Man Records - details soon

April 9th, Shreveport, LA, Mini Cine - details soon

April 10th, Dallas, TX TBA

April 11th, TBA

April 12th, Austin, TX, Alamo Cinema Drafthouse / Ritz

April 13th, New Orleans, LA, TBC

April 14th, Miami, FL, TBC

April 15th, Jacksonville, FL, Sun Ray Cinema

April 18th, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Kings (matinee screening) details soon

April 20th - LATIN AMERICA DATES - details soon

Other European dates TBA

May 6th, Rotterdam, Holland, The Worm

May 7th, Amsterdam, Holland, TBC

May 8th, Brussels, TBA

May 9th, Tournai, Belgium, TBC

May 10th, Muenster, Germany, Cinema Muenster

May 11th, Frankfort, Germany, Exzess - details soon

May 13th, Vienna, Austria, Chelsea - details soon

May 14th, Prague, Czecholsovakia, Prague-OKO Theatre - details soon

May 15th, Dresden, Germany, TBA

May 16th, Berlin, Germany, Zukunft Am Ostkreuz - details soon

May 17th, Hamburg, Germany, 3001-kino - details soon

May 19th, Bremen, Germany, Lila Eule - details soon

May 20th, Copenhagen, Denmark, HUSETS BIO

May 21st, Stockholm, Sweden, Bio Rio

May 23rd, Helsinki, Finland, TBA