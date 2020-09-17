PUP announce new EP & first-ever livestream, share new song “Rot”

PUP have announced a new EP with the extremely 2020 title of This Place Sucks Ass, due out October 23 via Little Dipper/Rise (pre-order). It includes their recent single "Anaphylaxis," their recently released Grandaddy cover, three previously unreleased songs from the Morbid Stuff sessions, and the brand new song "Rot," which was written and recorded this year. "Rot" is exactly the kind of catchy rager you want from PUP, as you can hear for yourself below.

"It was a thing we used to say as a joke a million times on tour," said frontman Stefan Babcock. Literally any city, whether it was Lethbridge, Alberta, or New York City, we’d be like, ‘This place sucks ass.’ We have so much negativity, and sometimes it becomes so extreme and ridiculous that we start to find it funny. But at this moment in time, it feels so fucking real. Wherever you are, it sucks ass right now. So, wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, this is an EP about the place you’re from, and the place you're at now."

PUP will celebrate the EP's release with their first-ever livestream, dubbed This Stream Sucks Ass (natch), and that happens on release day (10/23) at 9 PM ET. Tickets and accompanying merch are on sale, and ticketholders can watch the stream for up to 72 hours after the original broadcast. The band says:

What can you expect from the livestream? Like most regular PUP shows, it’ll probably be a bit of a trainwreck, which is really all part of the magic. We don’t know if it’ll be any good, but we do promise it will be weird and different from any livestream you’ve ever seen. It’s being directed by our pal (and 5th member of PUP) Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, who has also directed almost all of our music videos. It will be fun and unhinged and entirely unprofessional. Am I selling it? I think I’m selling it.

Check out "Rot," the two previous singles, and the artwork and tracklist, below...

Tracklist

1. Rot

2. Anaphylaxis

3. A.M. 180 (Grandaddy cover)

4. Nothing Changes

5. Floodgates

6. Edmonton

