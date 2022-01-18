PUP announce new LP ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND’ (new song & exclusive vinyl)

We've teamed up with PUP on a "neon green, baby blue & black smush" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 500. Pre-order it here.

After releasing the songs "Waiting" and "Kill Something" back in November, PUP have now announced their much-anticipated fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. The album was recorded and mixed by Interpol/The National collaborator Peter Katis, and it features contributions from Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tuzdin, NOBRO's Kathryn McCaughey, Casper Skulls' Mel St-Pierre, and Remo Drive's Erik Paulson, along with the addition of horns, synths, piano, and more.

"You can hear the band start to fall off the cliff, and because of that, I think this record is our truest and most genuine to date," said frontman Stefan Babcock via press release. "There is nothing more PUP than a slow and inevitable descent into self-destruction."

"There’s only so many times you can write a song about how much you hate yourself before you write a song about how fucking good you are at hating yourself," he continues. "I wanted to write about the horrible state of the world, but through a very specific and personal lens. It’s a lot of me trying to articulate my own coping with existential dread, hopelessness, and what I’ve called ‘Grim Reaping���—which is to me, the idea that we are all reaping what we sow, and right now we’re sowing some pretty fucked up shit."

The album includes "Waiting" (but not "Kill Something"), as well as the just-released single "Robot Writes A Love Song," which was "written from the perspective of a computer being overwhelmed unto death by actual human emotions." It drifts away from PUP's usual high-energy punk and channels early/mid 2000s style lo-fi bedroom pop, but it still has that trademark PUP-ness. And in typical PUP fashion, it comes with a great music video (directed by Whitey McConnaughy). Check it out below.

As mentioned, PUP also have a lengthy tour coming up, including shows with Cloud Nothings, Sheer Mag, and Pinkshift, varying by date. They'll hit the NYC-area on May 9 at Starland Ballroom and May 11 at Terminal 5 and those are both with Sheer Mag and Pinkshift (tickets). PUP also play Coachella and Shaky Knees. All dates are listed below.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND comes out April 1 via Little Dipper/Rise, and we're thrilled to have teamed up with PUP on an exclusive "neon green, baby blue & black smush" vinyl variant of the album, limited to 500 copies and only available in our stores. Pre-order yours now while they last. That's a mock-up of the vinyl above.

PUP loading...

Tracklist

Four Chords

Totally Fine

Robot Writes A Love Song

Matilda

Relentless

Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords

Waiting

Habits

Cutting Off The Corners

Grim Reaping

Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns

PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy

PUP -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/7/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/8/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/10/22 - Calgary, AB - Big Four #

2/11/22 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre #

2/14/22 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum #

3/27/22 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

3/28/22 - Kingston, ON - The Ale House

3/29/22 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue

4/1/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^ *

4/2/22 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ^ *

4/3/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre ^ *

4/5/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore ^ *

4/8/22 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom ^

4/9/22 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom ^

4/10/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

4/11/22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^ +

4/15/22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/22/22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/16/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^ +

4/24/22 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre ^ +

4/27/22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^ +

4/28/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^ +

4/29/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

5/1/22 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^ +

5/4/22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^ +

5/5/22 - Richmond, VA - The National ^ +

5/6/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ^ +

5/7/22 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

5/9/22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^ +

5/10/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues ^ +

5/11/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 ^ +

5/13/22 - Montreal, QC - MTelus ^ +

5/14/22 - Toronto, ON - History ^ +

5/15/22 - Toronto, ON - History ^ +

7/8/22 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees Festival

7/23/22 - Byron Bay, Australia - Splendour in the Grass

8/24/22 - 8/27/22 - Málaga, Spain - Canela Party Festival

# with Billy Talent & NOBRO

^ with support from Pinkshift

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag

PUP photo by Vanessa Heins loading...

--

25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s