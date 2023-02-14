PUP, Beach Bunny & Pool Kids playing shows together before Adjacent Fest (BV presale for NYC)

PUP, Beach Bunny, and Pool Kids are playing three shows together in May shortly before before PUP and Beach Bunny appear at Adjacent Fest in Atlantic City. That includes May 23 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (2/16) at 10am for that show. Check back here Thursday morning for the password. General on-sale for all dates starts Friday (2/17) at 10am. All dates are listed below.

Prior to Pier 17 and Adjacent, PUP will be on a co-headlining tour with Joyce Manor. All dates below.

PUP released THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND last year. Read our feature on the album for more. Beach Bunny also released their latest album last year, Emotional Creature. Pool Kids' self-titled sophomore LP came out last year as well. Watch videos from all three LPs below.

PUP -- 2023 Tour Dates

03/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *

03/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

03/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

03/04 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live *

03/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

03/07 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

03/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

03/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

03/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

03/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall *

05/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

05/23 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 +

05/24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +

05/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Fest

* = co-headline with Joyce Manor

+ = with Beach Bunny, Pool Kids