PUP & Charly Bliss team up for “It’s Christmas And I Fucking Miss You” (watch the video)

PUP and Charly Bliss have collaborated again, this time on a holiday song, "It's Christmas And I Fucking Miss You."

"Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we've never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun" said Charly Bliss singe/guitarist Eva Hendricks. "We never imagined we'd be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!"

PUP singer/guitarist Stefan Babcock added "I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them. I don't know if I'd be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we're judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it."

They did indeed smash it, and it comes with an equally fun video featuring quarantine-style performance footage, clips of Eva singing with PUP on stage in pre-quarantine times, holiday cheer, and more. Check it out below.

