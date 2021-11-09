PUP share 2 new songs, announce tour with Cloud Nothings, Pinkshift, Sheer Mag

PUP follow 2020's great This Place Sucks Ass EP with a new two-song single, "Waiting" / "Kill Something," produced by Interpol/National collaborator Peter Katis. "‘Waiting’ came about by smashing the heaviest riff Nestor could write with the simplest, most uplifting chorus I could write, just to see what would happen," singer/guitarist Stefan Babcock said. "The results were very quintessentially PUP, in that the song is a flurry of darkness and anger through the joyous lens of four guys just happy to be here, four guys who don’t take themselves seriously enough to make music that doesn’t feel like fun, regardless of the subject matter." Meanwhile, "Kill Something" is about Stefan's dog Moose, who -- according to a press release -- "loves to destroy his favorite things, and then is sad that those things are destroyed." "Waiting" does indeed nail that heavy-meets-catchy formula that PUP does so well, while "Kill Something" is a little slower and murkier, in a Pinkerton kind of way. Listen to both songs below.

PUP have also announced a 2022 tour, including a Canadian run with Billy Talent and NOBRO, followed by more North American dates with support from Cloud Nothings, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag, varying by date.

The tour hits the NYC-area for shows on May 9 at Starland Ballroom and May 11 at Terminal 5, and those are both with Pinkshift and Sheer Mag. Tickets for those shows (and the whole tour) go on sale Friday (11/12) at 10 AM, and there are Spotify Fans First and Seated fan club presales starting Wednesday (11/10) at 10 AM, with $1 per pre-sale ticket going towards the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. All dates are listed below.

Cloud Nothings released their new album The Shadow I Remember earlier this year. Pinkshift, who just wrapped up a tour with Mannequin Pussy and Angel Du$t, released their debut EP Saccharine this year.

PUP -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/7/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/8/22 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #

2/10/22 - Calgary, AB - Big Four #

2/11/22 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre #

2/14/22 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum #

4/1/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre ^ *

4/2/22 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ^ *

4/3/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre ^ *

4/5/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore ^ *

4/9/22 - Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom ^

4/10/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

4/11/22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^ +

4/16/22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^ +

4/24/22 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre ^ +

4/27/22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^ +

4/28/22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^ +

4/29/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

5/1/22 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/3/22 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ^ +

5/4/22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^ +

5/5/22 - Richmond, VA - The National ^ +

5/6/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall ^ +

5/7/22 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

5/9/22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ^ +

5/10/22 - Boston, MA - House of Blues ^ +

5/11/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 ^ +

5/13/22 - Montreal, QC - MTelus ^ +

5/14/22 - Toronto, ON - History ^ +

7/6/22 - 7/9/22 - Cheltenham, UK - 2000trees Festival

8/24/22 - 8/27/22 - Málaga, Spain - Canela Party Festival

# with Billy Talent & NOBRO

^ with support from Pinkshift

* with support from Cloud Nothings

+ with support from Sheer Mag