PUP share Grandaddy cover, release new “quaranzine” & flexi with a ska song

PUP have a new quarantine zine called -- wait for it -- Quaranzine and they also released a cover of Grandaddy's "A.M. 180," which they basically turn into a PUP song and it totally works. "Grandaddy are one of the unsung hero bands of indie rock," said PUP drummer Zack Mykula. "A best kept secret. I mean, forgive me for going ham, but this song is like a lily in an otherwise barren valley. An outstanding piece of songwriting, doing more with less than most any other song of the same caliber. So, that's why we decided to cover it." Grandaddy approves. Listen:

Here's more about the quaranzine, which also comes with a flexi featuring a ska song by PUP:

Before we talk to you about our 4th zine, we’d like to address something far more important:

This zine was created in the first few weeks of our mandatory quarantine. It was printed and ready to ship before the full impact of COVID-19 was felt across the world and before the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, and Breonna Taylor (to name but a few) further exposed the foundational white supremacy and structural inequality at the heart of American, Canadian, and other capitalist societies. We are grateful for the voices and perspectives of marginalized peoples that continue to play a central role in this worldwide awakening and in the sustained call to dismantle racist and patriarchal structures that have perpetrated violence in our communities. We stand in solidarity with all those trying to envision safer and more just communities and will continue to do our daily best in amplifying and uplifting these voices as we move forward in the world.

With that in mind, we hope you’ll view this thing for what it is: a time capsule. It is the four members of PUP, bored as fuck, fresh off a cancelled tour, trying to create something as silly as possible because, at the time, we wanted a distraction. Although it doesn’t necessarily represent our current emotional states, we had a good laugh making it and had a good laugh revisiting it all these months later. Honestly, that’s why we started making these zines in the first place. If you buy this thing, we hope it helps you find a bit of levity in what has been an incredibly bleak few months.

NOW BACK TO THE DUMB STUFF... WHAT TRASH DO WE HAVE IN STORE FOR YOU THIS TIME?!?!

First of all, a Flexi-disc with a ska song we wrote during quarantine. It is a truly unparalleled, transcendent musical masterpiece.

Also, a section called “Prophets into Profits: How PUP Monetized The Apocalypse!” WOW POOR TASTE, we wrote that when the COVID-19 death toll was next to nothing in North America. Haha REMEMBER THAT!? Insensitive dummies! Kings of Poor Taste!

Also, some very good stuff that is less embarrassing but still tacky and tasteless:

Cut out PUP figurines + a stage setup in the centrefold. Exactly like you’re at a real PUP show! Except we are cutout drawings and you are alone in your kitchen moshing by yourself like a weirdo.

A PUP postcard. Since it’s hard to keep in touch these days, we got really into sending postcards. Maybe you can send it to someone you miss. Or someone you hate, that’s funny too.

All of our resumes (in case you wanted to hire us because we don’t have jobs anymore)

Guitar tabs for “Anaphylaxis”

Pedalboard breakdown for the NERDS

And so much other worthless trash you won’t even know what hit you!!!

We hope you’ll find some joy and hilarity in this zine. Take care of yourselves and each other!

BLM / ACAB / WEAR A MASK PLEASE.

xoxo see you on the other side.