Pupil Slicer announce new album ‘Blossom,’ share title track

London's Pupil Slicer will follow their great 2021 debut LP Mirrors with their sophomore album Blossom on June 2 via Prosthetic (pre-order). It was produced by Lewis Johns (Rolo Tomassi, Svalbard, Employed To Serve), and singer/guitarist Kate Davis says it's a "hard sci-fi/cosmic horror concept album" that covers a lot more musical ground than the mathcore-inspired Mirrors. They say:

Blossom is the culmination of 2 years spent with razor focus on crafting a journey like no other. We are incredibly proud of the feats we have achieved on our sophomore album, building upon the experience and feedback from our debut to further break down the walls between metal, hardcore, shoegaze, electronic music and pop. We have delivered the most concentrated Pupil Slicer experience yet. A hard sci-fi/cosmic horror concept album, the story told across 'Blossom' draws on some of my favourite media to craft these 10 tracks where instrumental, lyrical and visual elements have been cohesively refined to serve the world I have created.

The first single is the title track, which closes the record, and you can very much hear the band going in a new direction on this one. It's got a much greater use of clean vocals than we've heard from Pupil Slicer in the past, and it goes in a handful of new directions for the band. Sometimes it hearkens back to the era of 2000s flamboyant post-hardcore, but Pupil Slicer do it in a way that feels futuristic. Kate calls the song "the final point beyond time and space, a nexus of everything that could have been and a vantage point into everything that came before." Check out the track and its David Gregory-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Glaring Dark of Night

2. Momentary Actuality

3. Departure in Solitude

4. Creating the Devil in Our Image

5. The Song at Creation's End

6. No Temple

7. Terminal Lucidity

8. Language of the Stars

9. Dim Morning Light

10. Blossom

Pupil Slicer -- 2023 Tour Dates

with Boris:

Apr. 29, 2023 - Dudefest - Karlsruhe, DE

Apr. 30, 2023 - Les Cuizines Chelles - Paris, FR

May 2, 2023 - Cyprus Avenue - Cork, IR

May 3, 2023 - Button Factory - Dublin, IE

May 4, 2023 - Limelight 2 - Belfast, UK

May 5, 2023 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK

May 6, 2023 - Victoria Hall - Settle, UK

May 7, 2023 - Desertfest - London, UK

May 9, 2023 - Colos Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE

May 10, 2023 - Trix - Antwerp, BE

May 11, 2023 - Patronaat - Haarlem, NL

May 12, 2023 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, DE

May 13, 2023 - A Colossal Weekend - Denmark, DK

May 15, 2023 - Bla - Oslo, NO

May 16, 2023 - Bla - Oslo, NO

May 17, 2023 - Debaser - Stockholm, SE

Festivals:

Apr. 22, 2023 - Roadburn Festival - Tilburg, NL

May 28, 2023 - Portals Festival - London, UK

June 9, 2023 - Download Festival - Donington Park, UK

June 10, 2023 - Mystic Festival - Gdansk, PL

Aug. 17-20, 2023 - Arctangent Festival - Bristol, UK