Pupil Slicer release new video, debut album ‘Mirrors’ now available on pink vinyl

UK mathcore trio Pupil Slicer have put out a new video for "Collective Unconscious" from their great debut album Mirrors, which came out earlier this year on Prosthetic Records (read our review). The video uses footage from the band's set at Knotfest's streaming festival Pulse of the Maggots, and vocalist/guitarist Katie Davies tells Knotfest about the meaning behind the song:

The song is about coming to terms with being trans and the amount of vitriol and unconscious bias in society around it, as well as my own internalised transphobia. Basically after realising I was trans there wasn’t any way to un-learn that fact, so there was only one option: going forward despite knowing how hard things could be. The idea of the majority of society being conditioned from birth to laugh at and dismiss everything about trans people, and there being no willing to learn about struggles or to try to help. The way most media paints trans people is as sexual predators, just plain delusional or a threat to everyone around them. A way of coping became dissociation; disconnecting from what people say and how you feel so that the negativity can’t affect you as much, distancing yourself from your own feelings as much as you can so that you don’t feel anything either way.

The song is also out now as a digital single backed by live versions of "Mirrors Are More Fun Than Television" and the band's recently released cover of Converge's "Concubine." Watch the videos for "Collective Unconscious" and the Converge cover below.

Mirrors was also just given a second pressing on transparent pink vinyl, limited to 400 copies worldwide, and you can pick one up in our store. The previously released red with black swirls pressing is still available too.

Pupil Slicer -- 2022 Tour Dates

6 February - Record Junkee - Sheffield, UK

10 February - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

11 February - Péniche Antipode - Paris, France

12 February - Complexity Fest - Haarlem, Netherlands

14 February - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

15 February - Strahov 007 - Prague, Czech Republic

16 February - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

17 February - Arena - Vienna, Austria

18 February - Feierwerk - Munich, Germany

19 February - MTC - Cologne, Germany

21 February - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK

22 February - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

23 February - Fleece - Bristol, UK

24 February - Oval Space - London, UK

23 - 24 April - StrangeForms Festival - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, UK

2/10 - 2/24: with Rolo Tomassi