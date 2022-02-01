Pupil Slicer team with The Armed’s Cara Drolshagen for new song “Thermal Runaway” (video)

Pupil Slicer and The Armed each released one of our favorite punk albums of 2021, so it's awesome to learn that Pupil Slicer have just teamed up with The Armed's Cara Drolshagen for a new song, "Thermal Runaway." It's a killer dose of the kind of intense mathcore that Pupil Slicer offered up on their Mirrors LP, but a little more melodic, and Cara sounds truly great with Pupil Slicer. Speaking to Kerrang!, Pupil Slicer singer/guitarist Katie Davies had this to say about the song:

It's been a hard few years for everyone during the pandemic and the idea behind the track was to capture the experience of being in a catastrophising cycle of anxiety and depression that keeps getting worse no matter what you do, through metaphors of thermal runaway that occurs in stars which leads to supernovas. I hope that people will get some catharsis out of listening to the music as I have in creating it. This was also an experiment in production, being our first track recorded in a bigger budget studio [with Lewis Johns at The Ranch] and we really enjoyed the more fluid process of the track evolving whilst we were recording, with tweaks to all the parts occuring up until the last note was tracked, trying to get the best out of the runtime.

Cara added, "It’s pretty incredible what you can do creatively now even being miles apart. We had such a great time collaborating on this song. Pupil Slicer were amazing to work with, and really gave me the chance to mould my style with theirs in a really unique way."

Pupil Slicer also have an upcoming UK tour with Rolo Tomassi and Heriot, and you can read more about what the band had to say about the "Thermal Runaway" video and the upcoming tour over at Kerrang!. Watch the video and view the list of tour dates below.

Pick up Mirrors on transparent pink vinyl or red/black swirl vinyl here.

Rolo Tomassi / Pupil Slicer / Heriot -- 2022 Tour Dates

16 Southampton Loft

17 Birmingham Mama Roux

18 Sheffield Network 2 (no Pupil Slicer)

19 Glasgow Cathouse (no Pupil Slicer)

21 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

22 Manchester Club Academy

23 Bristol Fleece

24 London Oval Space