‘Puppets of New York’ exhibit features Oscar the Grouch, Lambchop, Lion King, more

"Puppets of New York" is a new exhibit at The Museum of the City of New York that brings together some of the most famous puppets to ever have called NYC home. There will be over 100 puppets on display, from the screen (Oscar the Grouch, Lambchop, Howdy Doody, marionettes from Being John Malkovich), from the stage (Avenue Q and The Lion King), and from the street (Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Village Halloween Parade, Chinatown Lunar New Year).

“Puppets are not just child’s play. They often reflect the cultural changes, diverse communities, and political events that impact urban life,” said Monxo López, the exhibition’s curator. “Immigrants from around the globe turned New York into a mosaic of puppetry traditions that both mirror their places of origin and blend with one another."

Puppets of New York opens August 13 at MCNY (1220 Fifth Ave) and is presented in conjunction with the International Puppet Fringe Festival (August 11-16). It is also complemented with a companion exhibition downtown at The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center featuring "12 important 'downtown' artists who are committed to exploring the theatrical possibilities of puppet theater.

There are also a few special events as part of the exhibit, like a screening of Muppets Take Manhattan on August 12.

Learn more about "Puppets of New York" and buy tickets here.

Currently at MCNY is the very cool "New York, New Music 1980–1986" exhibit.