Pure Adult unleash “The Power of Incredible Violence Pt. III” on first single for FatCat (video)

Brooklyn duo Pure Adult (Jeremy Snyder and Bianca Abarca) formed five years ago and have been kicking around the scene, making blown-out, hyperactive, aggressive, and danceable rock informed by punk and post-punk. They've shared bills with A Place to Bury Strangers, Bambara and Public Practice, and they've also made fans out of people like IDLES' Joe Talbot, who says, "“Pungent chaos that serves no pomp, instead it throws around dark innuendo like a rag doll to the cadence of fury and fucking...The best band you haven’t seen. Go dig, it’s beautiful at its worst.”

Having released their debut EP in 2019 and a few singles since, Pure Adult have now signed to FatCat and their first single for the label is "The Power of Incredible Violence Pt. III," a stormer of a track that sounds like it was born out of a sweaty DIY club dance party in July. Lyrically, the song also packs a punch. Say the band: "On the subject of participating in violence, one must first ask what does a hyper-violent oppressor perceive as violence against itself? What threatens the fundamental structure that upholds its violence?"

We've got the premiere of the video for "The Power of Incredible Violence Pt. III," which the band made themselves, and further explores the song's themes, unsettlingly so at times. Watch that below.