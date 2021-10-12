Purity Ring postpone tour to 2022 ++ Dawn Richard announces headlining dates

Purity Ring were already forced to reschedule their tour supporting their most recent album, 2020's womb, a few times. Most recently, it was scheduled to begin next week, but they have pushed it back again, this time to spring of 2022. "out of concern for the safety of our crew, our fans, ourselves and all our loved ones, we must postponed these tour dates once again," they write. "simply put, the pandemic is not yet over."

Their statement continues:

we've rescheduled our fall tour dates for spring 2022. your tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date, and if the venue or location has changed they will be refunded. we're not responsible for ticket sales so you must go to the place you bought them from to handle any changes. unfortunately all dates for the eu/uk shows have been cancelled for the time being.

we apologize for the inconvenience and sadness this may bring. we understand how it feels - we've spent months working on a new live show that we're really proud of and excited to share. nearly all our shows are indoors, and when we announced these dates last spring we imagined them being a celebration. the past two months have shown that what we hoped for is just not yet possible. it's sad and hard and we wish we didn't have to make this decision. we wish there was more assistance for people in our position where tour is their primary means of income. the decision of whether or not to play a show during a pandemic currently falls on the artist's shoulders alone when it should be the responsibility of public health officials, national and local leaders, and the music industry at large to ensure the safety of artists, crew, concert goers and our families. having watching loved ones hurt, hospitalized and killed by this virus, we feel it would be insensitive and reckless to carry on with tour as if the pandemic isn't happening. out of love and respect for those who have died, come too close, or who have to suffer the consequences of long covid, we regretfully must push our dates.

please know that we so much look forward to seeing all of you and it's been a difficult couple of years waiting for these shows to happen. in the meantime we are going to make some sounds and when the time comes that we can get on the road, we'll have some exciting things to show you. whatever you do, please stay safe and remember to take care of each other.

all our love,

megan + corin