Purity Ring postpone tour to 2022 ++ Dawn Richard announces headlining dates
Purity Ring were already forced to reschedule their tour supporting their most recent album, 2020's womb, a few times. Most recently, it was scheduled to begin next week, but they have pushed it back again, this time to spring of 2022. "out of concern for the safety of our crew, our fans, ourselves and all our loved ones, we must postponed these tour dates once again," they write. "simply put, the pandemic is not yet over."
Their statement continues:
we've rescheduled our fall tour dates for spring 2022. your tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date, and if the venue or location has changed they will be refunded. we're not responsible for ticket sales so you must go to the place you bought them from to handle any changes. unfortunately all dates for the eu/uk shows have been cancelled for the time being.
we apologize for the inconvenience and sadness this may bring. we understand how it feels - we've spent months working on a new live show that we're really proud of and excited to share. nearly all our shows are indoors, and when we announced these dates last spring we imagined them being a celebration. the past two months have shown that what we hoped for is just not yet possible. it's sad and hard and we wish we didn't have to make this decision. we wish there was more assistance for people in our position where tour is their primary means of income. the decision of whether or not to play a show during a pandemic currently falls on the artist's shoulders alone when it should be the responsibility of public health officials, national and local leaders, and the music industry at large to ensure the safety of artists, crew, concert goers and our families. having watching loved ones hurt, hospitalized and killed by this virus, we feel it would be insensitive and reckless to carry on with tour as if the pandemic isn't happening. out of love and respect for those who have died, come too close, or who have to suffer the consequences of long covid, we regretfully must push our dates.
please know that we so much look forward to seeing all of you and it's been a difficult couple of years waiting for these shows to happen. in the meantime we are going to make some sounds and when the time comes that we can get on the road, we'll have some exciting things to show you. whatever you do, please stay safe and remember to take care of each other.
all our love,
megan + corin
See Purity Ring's new dates below, including NYC at Webster Hall on June 25 and Brooklyn Steel on June 26, and Los Angeles at The Wiltern on July 23.
Dawn Richard was scheduled to open all dates on the tour, and she'll support Purity Ring on the new dates, too. She's also added some new headlining dates of her own in December and January, happening in Brooklyn (Elsewhere on December 2), San Francisco, Los Angeles (Lodge Room on December 4), Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/15, and you can see all of her upcoming dates below.
PURITY RING: 2022 TOUR
Jun 1, 2022 McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Jun 2, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jun 3, 2022 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 4, 2022 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 5, 2022 Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC
Jun 7, 2022 Palace Theatre Calgary, AB
Jun 8, 2022 Union Hall Edmonton, AB
Jun 10, 2022 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 11, 2022 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jun 12, 2022 Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Jun 13, 2022 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS
Jun 14, 2022 Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Jun 16, 2022 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Jun 17, 2022 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jun 18, 2022 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 19, 2022 Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Jun 20, 2022 The Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON
Jun 21, 2022 TBA Montreal, Canada
Jun 22, 2022 Big Night Live Boston, MA
Jun 24, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jun 25, 2022 Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 26, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jun 27, 2022 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jun 29, 2022 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jun 30, 2022 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jul 1, 2022 The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Jul 3, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jul 5, 2022 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Jul 6, 2022 Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jul 8, 2022 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL
Jul 9, 2022 Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jul 10, 2022 The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Jul 12, 2022 Iron City Birmingham, AL
Jul 13, 2022 The Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Jul 14, 2022 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 15, 2022 ACL Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jul 16, 2022 The Bomb Factory Dallas, TX
Jul 17, 2022 Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jul 19, 2022 The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jul 20, 2022 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jul 21, 2022 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jul 22, 2022 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jul 23, 2022 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jul 24, 2022 Fox Theater Oakland, CA
DAWN RICHARD: 2021-2022 TOUR
Thu Dec 02 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere
Fri Dec 03 San Francisco, CA Popscene + Rickshaw Stop
Sat Dec 04 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room
Thu Jan 20 Minneapolis, MN Turf Club
Fri Jan 21 Milwaukee, WI Cactus Club
Sat Jan 22 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village
March 24-27 Knoxville, TN Big Ears Festival