Purity Ring reschedule tour for fall 2021, share “sinew” video

Purity Ring were set to tour supporting their most recent album, 2020's womb, in the spring of last year, but were forced to postponed twice, first to fall 2020, then to spring 2021. Now, with fall of this year starting to pick up tour and festival announcements, they've rescheduled their dates to begin in September. In addition to playing Life is Beautiful, they're scheduled to stop in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (at Brooklyn Steel on November 15 and 16), Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles (at The Wiltern on December 11) and more. See all dates below.

Purity Ring have also shared a new video for "sinew" from Womb, directed by Toby Stretch. Watch that below.

PURITY RING: 2021 TOUR

9/15 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

9/17-19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Fest

10/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/23 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

10/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/28 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

10/29 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

10/30 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coor's Event Centre

11/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

11/3 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

11/5 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/6 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/7 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/8 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

11/10 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

11/11 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/17 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/19 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/22 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

11/23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

11/24 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/28 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live - Moody Theater

11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

11/30 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

12/1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/3 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

12/6 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/8 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/9 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern