Purity Ring reschedule tour for fall 2021, share “sinew” video
Purity Ring were set to tour supporting their most recent album, 2020's womb, in the spring of last year, but were forced to postponed twice, first to fall 2020, then to spring 2021. Now, with fall of this year starting to pick up tour and festival announcements, they've rescheduled their dates to begin in September. In addition to playing Life is Beautiful, they're scheduled to stop in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn (at Brooklyn Steel on November 15 and 16), Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles (at The Wiltern on December 11) and more. See all dates below.
Purity Ring have also shared a new video for "sinew" from Womb, directed by Toby Stretch. Watch that below.
PURITY RING: 2021 TOUR
9/15 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
9/17-19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Fest
10/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/23 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
10/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/28 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
10/29 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
10/30 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coor's Event Centre
11/1 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
11/3 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
11/5 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
11/6 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/7 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/8 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
11/10 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
11/11 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/13 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/17 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/19 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/22 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
11/23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
11/24 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/27 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/28 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live - Moody Theater
11/29 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
11/30 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
12/1 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12/3 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
12/6 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
12/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/8 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/9 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern