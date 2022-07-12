Puscifer announce fall North American tour with Night Club

Having just wrapped up some June and July dates surrounding Bonnaroo, Maynard James Keenan has announced that Puscifer, his project with Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, will head back out for a fall North American tour in October and November. The dates support 2020's Existential Reckoning, and include stops in San Francisco, Tucson, El Paso, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Washington DC, Atlantic City, Montreal, Indianapolis, Tulsa, and more. Goth duo Night Club, aka Mark Brooks and Emily Kavanaugh, open, and you can see all dates below.

There's no NYC date this time around, but the Atlantic City show happens on November 5 at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local.

Maynard's A Perfect Circle bandmates Billy Howerdel and James Iha recently remixed two tracks from Existential Reckoning, and there's a new video for Howerdel's re-imagining of "Bullet Train to Iowa;" watch that below.

Order Existential Reckoning on cassette, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti on CD and Blu-ray, and Tool vinyl at the BV store.

Puscifer Fall 2022 tour loading...

PUSICFER: 2022 TOUR

October 13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

October 15 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

October 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 18 Escondido, CA California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

October 20 Tucson, AZ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena

October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater

October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre

October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7 Montreal, QC MTelus

November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace

November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 13 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater

November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory

November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center