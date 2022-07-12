Puscifer announce fall North American tour with Night Club
Having just wrapped up some June and July dates surrounding Bonnaroo, Maynard James Keenan has announced that Puscifer, his project with Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, will head back out for a fall North American tour in October and November. The dates support 2020's Existential Reckoning, and include stops in San Francisco, Tucson, El Paso, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Washington DC, Atlantic City, Montreal, Indianapolis, Tulsa, and more. Goth duo Night Club, aka Mark Brooks and Emily Kavanaugh, open, and you can see all dates below.
There's no NYC date this time around, but the Atlantic City show happens on November 5 at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local.
Maynard's A Perfect Circle bandmates Billy Howerdel and James Iha recently remixed two tracks from Existential Reckoning, and there's a new video for Howerdel's re-imagining of "Bullet Train to Iowa;" watch that below.
Order Existential Reckoning on cassette, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti on CD and Blu-ray, and Tool vinyl at the BV store.
PUSICFER: 2022 TOUR
October 13 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
October 15 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
October 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 18 Escondido, CA California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall
October 20 Tucson, AZ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
October 21 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre
October 22 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center & Arena
October 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
October 26 Ft. Worth, TX Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
October 28 New Orleans, LA Mahalia Jackson Theater
October 29 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Theatre
October 31 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
November 1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
November 3 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
November 4 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
November 5 Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
November 7 Montreal, QC MTelus
November 8 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
November 10 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
November 11 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace
November 12 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
November 13 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater
November 15 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
November 17 St. Louis, MO The Factory
November 18 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
November 19 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
November 22 Prescott, AZ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center