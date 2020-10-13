Puscifer announce Halloween-eve virtual concert

Puscifer return with their first album since 2015, Existential Reckoning, later this month, and now they've announced a virtual concert that will stream the night it comes out. "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti" streams from the Arizona desert on Friday, October 30 at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT) and will be available on-demand for 72 hours after its initial streaming. Tickets and exclusive merch packpages are on sale now.

"If you’re not familiar with Arcosanti, I highly recommend that you look it up," Puscifer's Maynard James Keenan says. "It’s one of a long list of examples of architects, artists, actors, musicians, writers, and poets. People who are not necessarily from Arizona but came here and found that creative tick that burrows under your skin here, something that sets you in a motion to respond to this, what I consider to be equal parts inspirational and hostile, environment. It’s not easy to survive here. There’s already been a dust devil that’s whipped through here, rattlesnakes, crazy red ants outside of my sleeping quarters which tried to consume my dog. We feel like we’re on the edge of the world. Imagine if you were an extra-terrestrial traveler and you landed in the Southwest and wanted to assume an identity here and blend in, this would probably be a good spot to do that."

Keenan recently said that he's still suffering lung damage after contracting COVID-19 in February. "It's real," he told AZ Central. "And there's after-effects. I had to go through some major medications to undo the residual effects. Still coughing."

Hear the first single from Existential Reckoning, "The Underwhelming," below.

--