Puscifer announce new LP ‘Existential Reckoning,’ share “The Underwhelming”

Maynard James Keenan has been preparing a new album from his project Puscifer, the follow-up to 2015's Money Shot, and now they've announced Existential Reckoning. It's due out October 30 via Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG, and they've shared a new single, "The Underwhelming," which you can find below, along with the album's cover art and tracklisting.

A press release detailing the album reads:

In the Summer of 2016, we received a call from Hildy Berger, Billy D’s loving wife. [REDACTED]. Billy D, rumored to have been carrying nothing but a bottle of wine and a mysterious briefcase, had disappeared without a trace somewhere in the high deserts of the Southwestern United States. Rumors of alien abduction were at the forefront throughout the dark web chatter. Therefore traditional methods of tracking a lost and hopeless drunkard in a dirty leisure suit were not an option. [REDACTED]. We hypothesized the only way to locate the subject was to [REDACTED] construct traversable bridges between intuition and technology, requiring us to explore the metaphorical mycelium between Math and Passion, Art and Order, and Hope and Proof. Through these methods [REDATED] we are able to pinpoint the exact location of both Billy D and the mysterious briefcase.

Billy D Berger, you'll recall, is a character Keenan played in cover art for Puscifer's 2011 sophomore album Conditions of My Parole, as well as the video for title track.

Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux), Gunnar Olsen and Sarah Jones join Keenan, Carina Round, and Mat Mitchell for Existential Reckoning, which Mitchell produced and mixed.

Puscifer - Existential Reckoning Tracklisting

Bread and Circus

Apocalyptical

The Underwhelming

Grey Area 5.1

Theorem

UPGrade

Bullet Train To Iowa

Personal Prometheus

A Singularity

Postulous

Fake Affront

Bedlamite