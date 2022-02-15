Puscifer announce US tour; pre-order their live album on limited vinyl
Maynard James Keenan is currently on tour with Tool, and in June he'll bring both them and Puscifer, his project with Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, to Bonnaroo. Puscifer have now announced a tour around the festival, their first US dates since 2016 and their first supporting 2020's Existential Reckoning. The shows begin on June 9 in Las Vegas and run until July 10 in Seattle, hitting Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, NYC, Wallingford, Boston, Chicago, Omaha, Portland, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC date is on June 25 at Kings Theatre, and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time.
While the pandemic kept Puscifer from touring supporting Existential Reckoning right away, they did do a special Halloween eve presentation of a show filmed in the Arizona desert, Live in Arcosanti, in 2020. They're releasing it as a live album, and you can pre-order it now on limited edition black and gold swirl double vinyl. Here's a mockup:
PUSCIFER: 2022 TOUR
June 9 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center – Reynolds Hall
June 11 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
June 12 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
June 14 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium
June 15 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall
June 16 Dallas, TX McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
June 19 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 21 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
June 22 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
June 24 Philadelphia, PA The Metropolitan Opera House
June 25 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre
June 26 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 28 Boston, MA House of Blues
June 29 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)
July 2 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
July 3 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
July 5 Omaha, NE The Admiral
July 6 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom
July 7 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater – Delta Performance Hall
July 9 Portland, OR The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
July 10 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall