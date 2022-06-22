Pusha T announces Phase 2 of his ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour

Pusha T has announced more dates for his It's Almost Dry tour. Phase 2 kicks on September 3 in Philadelphia at the Made in America festival, and includes stops in Vegas, Cleveland, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, NYC (Rolling Loud on September 25), Milwaukee, Kansas City, Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami, DC, Richmond, Montclair, Boston and more. "Special Guests" on the tour are still TBA and all Phase 2 dates are listed below.

The Montclair, NJ show is at Wellmont Theatre on October 27, and tickets for all Phase 2 dates go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local time.

It's Almost Dry was released back in April, and you can stream it below.