Pusha T releases new single “Diet Coke” (listen)

Pusha T has been saying that his anticipated followup to 2018's Daytona is finally on the way. "I think I’ve topped Daytona for sure," he told Billboard last fall. "One-thousand percent."

There are still no concrete details on the album (like title or release date), but he did just release his first proper single since 2019, so it seems like Pusha season may finally be approaching. It's called "Diet Coke," and it was produced by frequent collaborator Kanye West and longtime Kanye associate 88-Keys. The song prominently features a Fat Joe sample, and a Missy Elliott reference, and Push sounds as determined on this track as he did in that Billboard interview. Listen below.

Update, video out now too:

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today