Pusha T says Kanye & The Neptunes are producing his next album

Pusha T's Kanye West-produced Daytona is one of the best rap albums of the past decade, so it was exciting when he revealed last year that Kanye would be producing his next album too. And now that album just got even more exciting, as Push revealed on RapCaviar's Instagram Live that the album also includes production by The Neptunes (aka Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo), who handled the production on the classic albums by Push's former group Clipse (who reunited for a song on Kanye's 2019 album).

"That's it. That's it," he said of the producers. "You know I bring the best. I bring the best out of everybody." He also added that he hasn't "put any features on the album yet," which maybe means that Push's Kanye-produced 2019 single with Lauryn Hill is not making the cut.

