Pussy Riot add new NYC show to tour

Pussy Riot have just announced a NYC show, happening on September 22 at Le Poisson Rouge. They're promising "special guests" who are still to be announced, and tickets go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10 AM.

The NYC show is one of a few that the protest art collective have lined up supporting their just-released debut mixtape, MATRIARCHY NOW, which was produced by Tove Lo and features appearances from Slayyyter, Big Freedia, mazie, Phoebe Ryan, Salem Ilese, and ILOVEMAKONNEN. Stream the mixtape, and see all of Pussy Riot's upcoming dates below.

PUSSY RIOT: 2022 TOUR

8.10 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre (with REI AMI + special guests)

9.16 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival

9.18 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

9.22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge