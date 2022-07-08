Pussy Riot announce debut mixtape ‘MATRIARCHY NOW,’ share “Plastic” ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN

August will mark 10 years since three members of Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, and Yekaterina Samutsevich, were convicted of "hooliganism" after a protest in Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral against Vladimir Putin. To commemorate the occasion, they've announced their debut mixtape, MATRIARCHY NOW, due out August 5 via Neon Gold Records. It was executive produced by Tove Lo, who also features on it, along with Salem Ilese, Kito, Hudson Mohawke, Slayyyter, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Big Freedia, Phoebe Ryan, and more. They've shared a new single, "Plastic," featuring ILOVEMAKONNEN, and accompanied by a very Toy Story-esque video directed by Haley Bowman. Watch it below.

Pussy Riot have some West Coast shows coming up, including sets at Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful, and Rifflandia, along with a Los Angeles date at El Rey Theatre on August 10, and a San Francisco mixtape release/Outside Lands kickoff show at The Castro on August 4. See all dates below.

Last month, Pussy Riot protested the ongoing attacks on reproductive rights in the US by hanging a 45-foot banner reading "MATRIARCHY NOW" from the third floor of the Texas State Capitol.

Pussy Riot photo by vegsurfer loading...

Pussy Riot - Matriarchy Now loading...

PUSSY RIOT - MATRIARCHY NOW TRACKLIST

PRINCESS CHARMING – Pussy Riot & Salem Ilese

PUNISH – Pussy Riot

PLASTIC – Pussy Riot ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN

HORNY – Pussy Riot ft. Phoebe Ryan

SUGARMOMMY – Pussy Riot ft. mazie

HATEFUCK – Pussy Riot ft. Slayyyter

POOF BITCH – Pussy Riot ft. Big Freedia

PUSSY RIOT: 2022 TOUR

8.4 – San Francisco, CA – Mixtape Release Show / Outside Lands Kickoff @ The Castro

8.7 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music + Arts Festival

8.10 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre (with REI AMI + special guests → tix here)

9.16 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival

9.18 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival