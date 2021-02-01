Pussy Riot call for release of political prisoners with new video “RAGE” after member arrested

Following the arrest of Pussy Riot founding member Masha Alekhina for attending a protest against Vladimir Putin, the collective have released a new video, "RAGE." Written by Nadya Tolokonnikova (who also directed and edited the video) and Chris Greattit, it's a demand for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Alekhina, and all of Russia's political prisoners. It was filmed last February in St. Petersburg; the shoot, which featured over 200 activists, was raided by police, who cut off electricity to the building and accused Tolokonnikova and others of "gay propaganda." Twelve were detained for over five hours. You can watch it below.

"Imagine that Trump stayed in the office for the 2nd time and he jailed AOC and her supporters," Tolokonnikova says. "What's happening in Russia is outrageous and unacceptable. Putin must go. He's one insane, sad, lonely and corrupt man who is dangerous for society."

Alekhina remains under house arrest for participating in the protest, and faces up to two years in prison for "violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules."