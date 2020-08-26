PVRIS guitarist ousted due to sexual misconduct allegations, denies claims

PVRIS have cut ties with keyboardist and guitarist Alex Babinski after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him. "We have been made aware of the allegations involving Alex Babinski," the band writes in a statement on social media. "We absolutely and emphatically will not tolerate sexual harassment, coercion and all other forms of sexual misconduct -- online and offline. It is our responsibility to ensure and provide a safe space within the PVRIS community and to believe and support victims and survivors."

"As of today Alex will no longer be associated with PVRIS," they continue. "He will be handling these matters privately and professionally."

Babinski responded to his firing from the band in a post of his own, denying the allegations and saying he'd be taking legal action to "professionally and efficiently" clear his name. "These allegations being made against me are 100% false," he writes. "I understand that until there is provided clear evidence, I have no way to prove these allegations otherwise. I am determined to prove my innocence and am in the process of taking legal action in order to professionally and efficiently clear my name."

"I respect and honor all victims of sexual misconduct," he continues, "and it's important for them to come forward and be heard. I respect and understand Lynn and Brian's decision to part ways with me at this time."