Pylon Reenactment Society pay tribute to David Lynch with “Compression” video

Pylon Reenactment Society, the band led by Pylon's Vanessa Briscoe Hay that plays favorites from her former group as well as new songs, have a new single and video, "Compression." Vanessa tells us a little bit about how the video came to be:

Wild Rumpus is an annual Halloween event in Athens, GA that usually includes a huge costume parade and multi concerts. Due to the pandemic, organizer Timi Conley shifted the festivities to an online Halloween Special with 30+ acts -- including Cindy Wilson and her son Nolan Bennett, and “Rumpusing” in place was encouraged. When invited to perform at a local taping for the show, we decided to make a video instead using an unreleased song we had previously recorded with the help of Josiah Mazzaschi at the Cave in LA for KXLU’s long running show Part Time Punks.

The "Compression" video, which was directed by Dan Aguar, is a tribute to Vanessa's favorite filmmaker, David Lynch, and is loaded with homages to his signature style, including shots of desolate highways lit only by a car's headlights, power lines buzzing with electricity, and more. The song itself is spiky and danceable, just like you'd expect from them. Watch the video below. Bandcamp sales of the track go to help fund PRS' first full-length.

Meanwhile, the Pylon Box retrospective box set is out Friday and contains remastered versions of their first two albums, the 13-track "Razz Tape" session that predates the recording of their debut single, and lots more.