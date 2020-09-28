Quakers (Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, more) prep first LP in 8 years – stream a track

Production collective Quakers -- aka Katalyst (Ashley Anderson), Fuzzface (Geoff Barrow of Portishead & Beak>), and 7-Stu-7 (Invada Studios engineer Stuart Matthews) -- came out of eight-year hibernation earlier this month, dropping a 50-track beat tape via Stones Throw. Now, Quakers have announced their second proper studio album, The Next Wave, which will be out November 13.

The 33-track album, clocking in at 50 minutes, features appearances from rappers The Koreatown Oddity, Guilty Simpson, Sampa the Great, Jonwayne, Jeremiah Jae, Chester Watson, Boog Brown, Jeru the Damaja, and many more, and takes an explicit political stance, with songs that speak to "systemic corruption, racism, and the climate crisis."

“The project has evolved organically, similar to last time,” explains Supa K, but “the world has changed and the music reflects that. We’ve all had enough of the global corruption and all those profiting from it.” The cover art is by graphic novel artist Joe Currie, and depicts the “interplanetary eco battles” referenced on the album.

The Next Wave's first single is the dark, brooding "Double Jointed" which features The Koreatown Oddity, who co-directed the video with Mark Bijasa, using illustrations by Aaron Douglass and other artists from Alain Locke’s 1925 anthology The New Negro. You can watch that, and check out the cover art and tracklist, below.

QUAKERS II: THE NEXT WAVE TRACKLIST:

1. Electrify

2. Start It Like This (feat. Phat Kat)

3. One Of A Kind (feat. Guilty Simpson)

4. Sell Your Soul

5. Bare Essentials (feat. The Niyat)

6. A Myth (feat. Sageinfinite)

7. This Station (feat. Jeremiah Jae)

8. Alive

9. Heat On It (feat. Grandmilly)

10. Double Jointed (feat. The Koreatown Oddity)

11. Who Dat (feat. Chester Watson)

12. Radiola (feat. Radioactivists)

13. Gun Control (feat. The Black Opera)

14. We Tried

15. Duck & Cover (feat. Guilty Simpson, Cysion)

16. Morphine (feat. Bob Banner)

17. Approach With Caution (feat. Sampa The Great)

18. The Streets

19. Looking For Love (feat. Denmark Vessey)

20. Fa Real (feat. Jeru The Damaja)

21. A Quick Fix (feat. Y2, Super Vic)

22. Test My Patience (feat. Jonwayne)

23. Too Many To Count

24. Greatness (feat. Nolan The Ninja)

25. Hit List (feat. Cazeaux O.L.S.O)

26. Another Kind Of War (feat. Jeremiah Jae)

27. Leaflet Drops

28. One O’clock

29. All Of It (feat. Boog Brown)

30. Machine Room (feat. Fat Ray)

31. Pain (feat. SavKillz)

32. The Line (feat. Cavalier)

33. Blocks (feat. Dante Boom)