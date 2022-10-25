Quasi announce first album in 10 years, touring (watch the “Queen of Ears” video)

Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss have announced their first Quasi album in a decade. It's titled Breaking the Balls of History and will be out February 10 via Sub Pop. Their 10th album, it was co-produced by Sam and Janet with John Goodmanson (Sleater-Kinney, Bikini Kill, Unwound, etc) in Seattle and follows Janet leaving Sleater-Kinney, being in a terrible car accident that could've ended her drumming career, and the pandemic.

“When you’re younger and in a band, you make records because that’s what you do,” Sam says. “But this time, the whole thing felt purposeful in a way that was unique to the circumstances.” Janet adds, “There's no investing in the future anyore. The future is now. Do it now if you want to do it. Don’t put it off. All those things you only realize when it’s almost too late. It could be gone in a second.”

You can listen to "Queen of Ears," the album's third track, now, which has all the Quasi earmarks: pointed lyrics, jagged melodies, skronky organ, bashing drums, and Sam & Janet's distinctive harmonies. Watch the video below.

Quasi have also announced a tour supporting Breaking the Balls of History, which includes an NYC show at TV Eye on March 16. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time. Check out Quasi's full schedule below.

QUASI_cover loading...

Breaking the Balls of History:

1. Last Long Laugh

2. Back in Your Tree

3. Queen of Ears

4. Gravity

5. Shitty Is Pretty

6. Riots & Jokes

7. Breaking the Balls of History

8. Doomscrollers

9. Inbetweenness

10. Nowheresville

11. Rotten Wrock

12. The Losers Win

QUASI - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Wed. Dec. 07 - London, UK - The Victoria

Fri. Feb. 10 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Sat. Feb. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Mon. Feb. 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Wed. Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 17 - Austin, TX - The Parish

Sat. Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Mon. Feb. 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Wed. Feb. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

Thu. Feb. 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s

Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

Sun. Feb. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

Thu. Mar. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Fri. Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

Sat. Mar. 04 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Tue. Mar. 14 -Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Wed. Mar. 15 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s

Thu. Mar. 16 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye

Fri. Mar. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Sun. Mar. 19 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

Tue. Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Wed. Mar. 22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Thu. Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man Records

Fri. Mar. 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway

Sat. Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Sun. Mar. 26 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

Mon. Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records

Tue. Mar. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe