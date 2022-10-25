Quasi announce first album in 10 years, touring (watch the “Queen of Ears” video)
Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss have announced their first Quasi album in a decade. It's titled Breaking the Balls of History and will be out February 10 via Sub Pop. Their 10th album, it was co-produced by Sam and Janet with John Goodmanson (Sleater-Kinney, Bikini Kill, Unwound, etc) in Seattle and follows Janet leaving Sleater-Kinney, being in a terrible car accident that could've ended her drumming career, and the pandemic.
“When you’re younger and in a band, you make records because that’s what you do,” Sam says. “But this time, the whole thing felt purposeful in a way that was unique to the circumstances.” Janet adds, “There's no investing in the future anyore. The future is now. Do it now if you want to do it. Don’t put it off. All those things you only realize when it’s almost too late. It could be gone in a second.”
You can listen to "Queen of Ears," the album's third track, now, which has all the Quasi earmarks: pointed lyrics, jagged melodies, skronky organ, bashing drums, and Sam & Janet's distinctive harmonies. Watch the video below.
Quasi have also announced a tour supporting Breaking the Balls of History, which includes an NYC show at TV Eye on March 16. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM local time. Check out Quasi's full schedule below.
Breaking the Balls of History:
1. Last Long Laugh
2. Back in Your Tree
3. Queen of Ears
4. Gravity
5. Shitty Is Pretty
6. Riots & Jokes
7. Breaking the Balls of History
8. Doomscrollers
9. Inbetweenness
10. Nowheresville
11. Rotten Wrock
12. The Losers Win
QUASI - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Wed. Dec. 07 - London, UK - The Victoria
Fri. Feb. 10 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Sat. Feb. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Mon. Feb. 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
Wed. Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 17 - Austin, TX - The Parish
Sat. Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
Mon. Feb. 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
Wed. Feb. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Thu. Feb. 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s
Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Sat. Feb. 25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
Sun. Feb. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room
Thu. Mar. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Fri. Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
Sat. Mar. 04 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
Tue. Mar. 14 -Boston, MA - The Sinclair
Wed. Mar. 15 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s
Thu. Mar. 16 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye
Fri. Mar. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
Sun. Mar. 19 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
Tue. Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - 529
Wed. Mar. 22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Thu. Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man Records
Fri. Mar. 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway
Sat. Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Sun. Mar. 26 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
Mon. Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records
Tue. Mar. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe