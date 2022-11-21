Quasi face the apocalypse and pastries in “Doomscrollers” video (watch)

Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss will release Breaking the Balls of History, their first new Quasi album in a decade, in February, and they've just shared "Doomscrollers," the chorus of which should be relatable to many of us: "Everybody baking bread, doomscrolling going out of their head."

The video for "Doomscrollers" was directed by B.A. Miale and takes Janet and Sam into psychedelic territory, facing death, the apocalypse, pies, penguins and more. Watch that below.

Quasi will also be on tour in 2023, including East Coast dates with Bat Fangs that will stop in NYC at TV Eye on March 16. They also have shows with No. 2 (Neil Gust of Heatmiser), Hurry Up, Shaylee, and more. All dates are listed below.

QUASI - 2023 TOUR DATES

Wed. Dec. 07 - London, UK - The Victoria

Fri. Feb. 10 - Boise, ID - Neurolux ^

Sat. Feb. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court ^

Mon. Feb. 13 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister ^

Wed. Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ^

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

Fri. Feb. 17 - Austin, TX - The Parish ^

Sat. Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada ^

Mon. Feb. 20 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ^

Wed. Feb. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge *

Thu. Feb. 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s *

Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon *

Sat. Feb. 25 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club *

Sun. Feb. 26 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

Thu. Mar. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret #

Fri. Mar. 03 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern #

Sat. Mar. 04 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge # !

Tue. Mar. 14 -Boston, MA - The Sinclair %

Wed. Mar. 15 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s %

Thu. Mar. 16 - Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye %

Fri. Mar. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s %

Sun. Mar. 19 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook %

Tue. Mar. 21 - Atlanta, GA - 529 %

Wed. Mar. 22 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn %

Thu. Mar. 23 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man Records %

Fri. Mar. 24 - St. Louis, MO - Off-Broadway %

Sat. Mar. 25 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle %

Sun. Mar. 26 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups %

Mon. Mar. 27 - Detroit, MI - Third Man Records %

Tue. Mar. 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe %

^ w/ Yuvees

* w/ Hurry Up!

# w/ No.2

! w/ Shaylee

% w/ Bat Fangs