Quasi (Janet Weiss & Sam Coomes) share new protest single “Last Days of the Thin Blue Line Lie”

Quasi, aka Janet Weiss and Sam Coomes, have just shared a new single, "Last Days of the Thin Blue Line Lie." Weiss says, "We wrote 'Last Days of the Thin Blue Line Lie' in response to the American policing crisis and the recent turmoil caused by this crisis." The song samples the chants from the recent Portland protests, and Sam and Janet trade off lines like "left hook to the racist mind's eye / bye bye miss American lie" over a droney organ dirge. The lyric video for the song also uses footage from the Portland protests and you can watch that below.

All proceeds from Bandcamp sales of "Last Days of the Thin Blue Line Lie" will be donated to Don't Shoot Portland: a "Black-led and community driven direct community action plan that advocates for accountability to create social change."

Back in action since Janet left Sleater-Kinney, Quasi shared demos back in April. Stay tuned for more.