Queen of Jeans announce new EP ‘Hiding In Place,’ share video for title track

Queen of Jeans have announced a new EP, Hiding In Place, due June 3 via Will Yip's Memory Music label (pre-order), and the first single is the title track, which finds their folky indie rock in great form.

"While these aren’t ‘pandemic songs,’ they carry that weight," singer Miri Devora says. "There’s that sense of loneliness and even longing that I think for many have gone hand-in-hand with the pandemic. Hiding in Place is like hiding within these walls that we were confined to, but it’s also about hiding within yourself and not being able to necessarily express any kind of fears or desires you have." Here's more on the new single, via the album announcement:

Devora says lead single “Hiding in Place” came together in about 10 minutes while she was stuck at home thinking about everything, and everyone, she was missing. It’s a breezy, earworm guitar pop sway, with Wall’s live drum samples repurposed by Yip as a human drum machine across the whole song. They bubble beneath the surface before bursting in on the chorus with full vigor, topped with saccharine harmonies and a crisp springtime melody line bringing sun to even the most stressful of human interaction: “Even if we fight at least I know you’re there,” sings Devora. The track sounds like a gray, wintery east coaster dreaming of California sun, evincing the two essential pandemic states: feeling stir crazy and depressed, and dancing like a maniac through the house just to feel something.

Watch the Bob Sweeney-directed video below.

As mentioned, Queen of Jeans are also playing four Northeast shows with Weakened Friends, including Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on May 20. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Hiding in Place

2. Why Hide

3. Was I Ever

4. The Wait is Over

Weakened Friends / Queen of Jeans -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 19 Fête Music Hall Providence, RI

May 20 Zone One, Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

May 21 Comet Ping Pong Washington, DC

May 22 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA