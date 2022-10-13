Queen share previously unreleased song with Freddie Mercury, “Face it Alone”

Queen have shared a previously unreleased song with vocals by the late Freddie Mercury, "Face it Alone." The song dates from the sessions for their 1989 album, The Miracle, and is a dramatic ballad that is mostly guitarist Brian May and Mercury. “We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” says Roger Taylor, “but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

Brian May told BBC 2's Zoe Ball that the song took a little studio magic to come together. “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.' But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this.' It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching." May also said in the press release, "After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us … yes, Deacy is there too … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed ... until now!”

You can watch the lyric video for "Face it Alone" below.

"Face it Alone" will be released as a 7" single on November 18.

Pick up classic Queen albums on vinyl in the BV shop.